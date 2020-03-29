Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Murphy Oil worth $59,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $17,308,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.