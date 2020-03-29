Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.25 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00007464 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Binance, Nanex and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $61.25 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,157.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.02104837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.03454405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00624259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00743902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00081234 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00483928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016300 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bitinka, Coindeal, RightBTC, Nanex, Binance, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

