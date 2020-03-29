National Pension Service Acquires 18,426 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $39,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 4,114,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,069. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

