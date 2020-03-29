National Pension Service Acquires 185,549 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,549 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Fortis worth $47,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 355,571 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 745,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

