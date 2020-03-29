National Pension Service Acquires 9,934 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.12.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $9.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,385. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.