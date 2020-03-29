National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Ford Motor worth $51,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

F stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 106,239,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,173,696. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

