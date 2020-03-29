National Pension Service Boosts Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of KLA worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

KLAC stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,203. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.