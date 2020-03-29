National Pension Service Buys 18,838 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Allstate worth $52,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,210. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Cfra raised their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

