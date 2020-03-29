National Pension Service Buys 64,256 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Centene worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,705,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,752. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

