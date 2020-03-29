National Pension Service Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 245,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

NYSE PPG traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.00. 1,669,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,842. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

