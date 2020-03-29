National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,845,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after buying an additional 388,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Shares of EQR traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,376. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

