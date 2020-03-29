National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $449.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

