National Pension Service Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

