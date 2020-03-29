National Pension Service Grows Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $57,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,687,478,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in American International Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,296,000 after acquiring an additional 445,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,469,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,946. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

