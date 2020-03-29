National Pension Service Has $41.01 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $41,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

