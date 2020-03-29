National Pension Service Has $41.39 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.34.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $11.96 on Friday, reaching $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

