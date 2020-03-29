National Pension Service Has $42.12 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $42,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.52. 1,749,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

