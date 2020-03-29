National Pension Service Has $43.11 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $43,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. 3,998,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,811. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from to in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

