National Pension Service Has $46.51 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

National Pension Service boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 127,827 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of State Street worth $46,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 3,734,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

