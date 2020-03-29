National Pension Service Has $52.80 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $52,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.13. 1,585,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

