National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $41,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 4,399,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,778. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.