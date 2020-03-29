National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,468 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $48,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 8,734,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,251,776. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

