National Pension Service Purchases 14,332 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Moody’s worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $220.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,569. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

