National Pension Service Purchases 55,148 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,148 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $38,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,028. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

