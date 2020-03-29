National Pension Service Purchases 58,216 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $54,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,336. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.