National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 291,570 Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 291,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,097,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Franco Nevada as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.91.

Shares of FNV traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 1,360,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,806. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.