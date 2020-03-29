National Pension Service Raises Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,645 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Rogers Communications worth $51,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

RCI traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 642,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

