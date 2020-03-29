National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Pension Service lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of SYSCO worth $53,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 9,235,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

