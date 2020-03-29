National Pension Service Sells 128,740 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 128,740 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of eBay worth $42,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in eBay by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 14,183,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,019,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

