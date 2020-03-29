National Pension Service Sells 7,040 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $12.30 on Friday, reaching $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,579. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

