National Pension Service Sells 7,237 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of AutoZone worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock traded down $33.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $851.63. The stock had a trading volume of 250,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,109.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.29.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

