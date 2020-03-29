National Pension Service Trims Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of AFLAC worth $52,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435,434 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,399,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

