National Pension Service Trims Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $56,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equinix by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.27. 616,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

