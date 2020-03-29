National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $42,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.