Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NMM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

