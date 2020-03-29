Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $542,143.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,168,502 coins and its circulating supply is 15,571,661 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

