Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $13.91 million and $4.48 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Neraex and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,888,875 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Binance, LBank, BCEX, Allcoin, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

