Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.