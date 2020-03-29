NevaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. NevaCoin has a market cap of $9,125.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001516 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,741,125 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

