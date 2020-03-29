New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 11,602.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,624 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 178,181 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 810,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,284. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

