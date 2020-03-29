NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Position Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and have sold 782,420 shares worth $19,703,707. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

