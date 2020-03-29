Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Concourse Capital Management LLC

Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 6.3% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,071,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $62.52. 712,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,549. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

