NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,989 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $135,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $231.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

