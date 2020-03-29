Nexus Market Cap Hits $8.50 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. Nexus has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $49,557.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.