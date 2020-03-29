NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 27th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. NF Energy Saving has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

