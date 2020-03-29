NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,271,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 27th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,139.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

