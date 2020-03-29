Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NSC stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

