NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 939,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

