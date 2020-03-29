NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of NorthWestern worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 786,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

