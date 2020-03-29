NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 27th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

